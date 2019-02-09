Man wanted in Vermont is shot after using stun gun on police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say a man wanted for assault in Vermont was shot during a scuffle in which he used a stun gun on police officers in Florida.

WCAX-TV reports that police in Inverness, Florida, say 41-year-old Jeremy Jennings refused to cooperate when a car in which he was a passenger was pulled over on Thursday. They say he managed to grab a deputy's stun gun and use it on law enforcement officers before being shot.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said Jennings is "lucky to be alive."

Jennings was wanted in Vermont for assault and is listed as a sex offender in New York. His condition was not known on Saturday, and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.

