Man wanted for 20 years arrested on attempted murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who’s been wanted in Multnomah County for almost 20 years was arrested and arraigned in court Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Pablo Salazar-Cruz is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, KATU-TV reported. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury indicted Salazar-Cruz on the charges on Sept. 13, 2000.

Since then, there’s been a warrant out for Salazar-Cruz’s arrest. No further details about the alleged crimes were released.

On Sunday, law enforcement located and arrested Salazar-Cruz in Gresham. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.