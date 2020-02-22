Man to serve at least 9 years for role in shooting death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in a fatal drive-by shooting outside a nightclub.

John Minaya, 26, was sentenced Friday to 15 years total, with nine years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation for his role in the death of 22-year-old Devin Burney in July 2017.

Burney was fatally shot when he and his friends left Noah Lounge in South Providence, authorities said.

Minaya, of Providence, admitted in February 2019 to discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and conspiring with John Nunez to commit felony assault, the Providence Journal reported. In exchange for his plea, state prosecutors agreed to dismiss murder and firearms charges.

Authorities initially believed Minaya fired the gun, but DNA evidence later showed that Nunez pulled the trigger, said Minaya's lawyer, Mark Dana.

Nunez, 30, remains under indictment with a warrant out for his arrest but has not been found.

Minaya told the court that he is a father and a changed man who is no longer interested in gang life.

“I hope one day she finds it in her heart to forgive me for my involvement,” Minaya said, gesturing toward Burney's mother, Shawndell Burney-Speaks, who told the court, “A piece of my heart has been taken away."