Man to admit participating in prostitution ring

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man will plead guilty to money laundering in connection to his role in a prostitution ring.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling's office says Wednesday 52-year-old Kyung Song of Lexington has agreed to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

Song is currently free on a $25,000 bond. A call to Song's attorney went unanswered, and a working home number for Song could not be found.

Song and co-defendants allegedly participated in a ring of "multiple brothels" in Cambridge, Atlanta, and Virginia apartments. Prosecutors say Song "transported' the women working in brothels in Cambridge and laundered proceeds from the locations. Other co-defendants also intend to plead guilty to prostitution charges.

His next hearing is on Aug. 13 in a Boston U.S. District Court.