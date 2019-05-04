Man taken into custody after domestic violence killing

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man is in custody after what appears to be a domestic violence homicide.

Authorities say a person was killed at a home in Stoughton late Friday night.

Officials haven't released any other details, including the names of the victim and the man being detained.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara are expected to provide more information on Saturday.