Man suspected of taking elderly mom in California standoff

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are in a standoff at an apartment in a Los Angeles suburb with a man suspected of kidnapping his elderly mother from a nursing home in Reno, Nevada.

Reno police said 80-year-old Sue Hillygus was taken from the home last Friday by her son, Roger Hillygus, although he isn't her guardian.

The woman has severe dementia.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies went to a Bellflower apartment and a barricade situation ensued.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says the man is considered armed and dangerous.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that another man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of helping kidnap the woman. He's identified as Stewart Handte, a former sheriff of Mineral County, Nevada.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.