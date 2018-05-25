Man suspected of slashing waitress held on $100,000 bail

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — The man suspected of slashing the neck of a waitress who tried to stop him from leaving a Boston-area restaurant without paying has been held on $100,000 bail.

Gerardo Menjivar pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including attempted murder in connection with the May 7 attack outside Las Pupusas Del Chino restaurant in Chelsea.

Police say Menjivar skipped out on the bill and the waitress went outside to confront him. She got dragged by his car and he allegedly told her "OK, I'm going to pay and I'm also going to kill you" before pulling out a knife.

The waitress suffered a 3- to 4-inch wound on her neck and a cut on her hand.

Menjivar was apprehended several days later in Beltsville, Maryland. His lawyer did not comment.