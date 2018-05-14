Man suspected in girlfriend's death arrested in New York

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A suspect in the death of a Connecticut woman has been arrested in New York City.

Waterbury police say 42-year-old Vernon Haynes was arrested in the Bronx on Sunday on a murder charge in connection with the death of his 44-year-old girlfriend, Tahnsia Watts.

Police found Watts dead in a Waterbury home around 3 p.m. Saturday with stab wounds to her neck.

Authorities believe Haynes fled the scene in Watts' car.

Records show Haynes previously served 11 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree attempted murder in New York in 1998.

He is currently being held on $2 million bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

