Man stabbed to death in Palmer; suspect in custody

PALMER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Palmer.

Local police say they responded to a home in the Thorndike section of town at about 8 p.m. Thursday where they found a 43-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 62-year-old man found in the same location was arrested and charged with murder. He was held without bail pending arraignment.

Police did not release the names of the victim or the suspect.

The investigation remains active.