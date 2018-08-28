Man stabbed in the neck in Yakima dies

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a man last week in Yakima is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after police say the victim has died.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the suspect is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man in the neck after visiting a home to see about a trailer he had loaned a resident.

The man was transferred to Seattle hospital where he died Friday.

According to the King County Medical Examiner's Office, the man died from the neck wound. His death was determined to be a homicide.

The 18-year-old man was initially arrested last week on suspicion of first-degree assault. He is being held in the Yakima County jail.

___

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com