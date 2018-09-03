Man sought in Chicago killing arrested in Yuma, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A man sought in an April killing in Chicago has been apprehended in Yuma, Arizona.

The U.S. Marshals Service says investigators tracked Isaiah Brown to a home where Brown barricaded himself before surrendering Friday.

The Marshals Services says Brown was sought in the April 29 killing of Jermarion Jackson and that he was jailed pending extradition to Illinois.