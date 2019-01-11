https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-sought-in-Arkansas-triple-killing-arrested-in-13525610.php
Man sought in Arkansas triple killing arrested in California
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man wanted for a triple killing in Arkansas has been arrested in Southern California after police stopped him for a trolley fare violation.
Police in San Diego say officers approached 22-year-old Joshua Williams on Wednesday at the 28th Street station.
Police say Williams was a transient who'd been staying in town.
Police in Little Rock, Arkansas sought Williams after two women and a man were found shot on Nov. 16 in a Jeep that crashed in a ditch. The man died at the scene and the women at a hospital.
A 17-year-old boy was found wounded outside a home.
Police haven't released a motive for the shooting.
Williams remained jailed without bail Thursday pending extradition. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
View Comments