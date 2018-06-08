Man shot, wounded after leading Indiana police on chase

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot and wounded after leading police on a chase in suburban Indianapolis and pointing a rifle at officers.

The chase started after police in Lawrence responded to reports of a shooting late Thursday at an apartment complex. Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says they spotted vehicle that matched that of the suspect and tried to pull it over, but the driver didn't stop.

Woodruff say a handgun was tossed from the vehicle during the chase. He says the vehicle eventually stopped, and a man got out and pointed a rifle at officers. Woodruff says officers fired about a half-dozen shots and the man ran before being caught.

The man had a gunshot wound to the leg. He's expected to face charges. No officers were injured.