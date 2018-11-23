https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-shot-to-death-on-Detroit-freeway-sheriff-s-13417173.php
Man shot to death on Detroit freeway; sheriff's deputy hurt
DETROIT (AP) — One person has been killed during a police officer-involved shooting on a freeway north of downtown Detroit.
Michigan state police called the person killed Friday a "suspect" and said the officer is a Wayne County sheriff's deputy. The deputy suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the westbound Interstate 94 ramp to Interstate 75. The ramp was closed as state police investigated the shooting.
