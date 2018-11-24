Man shot in hand during argument at Mississippi mall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a south Mississippi mall.

News outlets report Meridian Police Sgt. Dareall Thompson says it happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at the Bonita Lakes Mall. Authorities say a man was shot in the hand during an argument and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Thompson says the victim and the shooter apparently knew each other. He says the victim told detectives he was with friends and other people outside the mall when members of his group got into an altercation, and he was shot.

The mall is currently open and operating normally. General Manager Renee Williams says additional security and more police were patrolling the area because of Black Friday and more will be on hand as a result of the shooting.