Man shot during confrontation with police in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police at a gas station in Spokane Valley.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says police responded Sunday morning to reports of a possibly suicidal man vandalizing a car at the gas pump.

The Spokesman-Review reports that deputies tried to talk to the man but at some point he pointed a weapon at them.

Knezovich says the man was killed. No other injuries were reported. At least one of the deputies fired.