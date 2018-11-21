Man shot by police in Kansas earlier this month dies

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — A man shot by police earlier this month near the small Kansas town of Pratt has died.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Rene Prieto died Wednesday in a Wichita hospital, where he had been treated since the shooting on Nov. 13. An autopsy is planned and the bureau says in a brief news release that the investigation continues.

The shooting happened after Pratt police officers responded to a report of a man waving a gun on a street outside a home.

Authorities say Prieto fired at one of the responding officers. Three officers returned fire.

No officers were hurt.

Pratt is a town of 6,700 residents in south-central Kansas, about 80 miles west of Wichita.