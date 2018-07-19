Man sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to assault

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man was sentenced to more than three years in prison in a case of an assault in a bathroom at Linn-Benton Community College.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports Prosecutors charged Benjamin Leland Bucknell, of Corvallis, with attempted murder, second-degree assault and strangulation.

Bucknell pleaded no contest to second-degree assault in May and the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Bucknell assaulted a man from behind and choked him unconscious before kicking him on Oct. 14, 2015, at the Albany college.

Deputy District Attorney Alex Olenick says the victim, Jacob Emiliano Lopez, awoke to medical personnel treating him for injuries.

Police say Lopez had redness on his neck, lacerations on his face and facial fractures.

Bucknell must also pay a $200 fine and serve three years of post-prison supervision.

