Man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for drug trafficking

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Court documents said the Manchester Police Department started investigating Brandon Andrade, 29, in 2018. A cooperating individual bought crack cocaine and fentanyl from him last year.

During a vehicle stop, police officers took Andrade into custody. An officer searched Andrade and found fentanyl and cocaine. Police seized a pistol and more drugs after getting a search warrant for his home.

Andrade previously pleaded guilty in September. In addition to his prison sentence, Andrade forfeited the firearm, ammunition, and over $2,000 to the United States.