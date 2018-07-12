20-year-old gets life terms for torturing, killing 2 kids

FILE - This Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, shows the entrance to a commercial storage unit facility is shown where two children were found dead in Redding, Calif.

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to life terms for torturing and starving two children whose bodies were found in a Northern California storage unit.

KSBW-TV in Salinas reports that Gonzalo Curiel was sentenced Wednesday for the 2015 killings of a 7-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister. Curiel also was convicted of torturing their 9-year-old sister in their Salinas apartment.

The children were in the care of their relative and Curiel's former girlfriend, 42-year-old Tami Huntsman. She pleaded guilty in February to two counts of murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities found the oldest child injured in the backseat of an SUV in December 2015.

The girl told investigators that Huntsman and Curiel killed her younger siblings on Thanksgiving after she was caught stealing a bagel.

