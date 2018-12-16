Man sentenced to jail for role in drug trafficking operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to federal prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking operation.

U.S. Attorney Stephen Dambruch of Rhode Island says 51-year-old Juan Valdez, of Milton, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation that repeatedly imported multiple kilograms of heroin and cocaine from Mexico, which was distributed to drug dealers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Prosecutors say Valdez, and his brothers, 46-year-old Claudio Valdez and 45-year-old Hector Valdez, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, organized and directed the drug trafficking operation.

They say Valdez was the direct point of contact with the main drug supplier in the Dominican Republic and largely controlled the organization's finances.

Claudio Valdez was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison. Hector Valdez will be sentenced Jan. 18.