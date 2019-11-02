Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for killing a pedestrian

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jonathan Stone, of Granite City, was sentenced Thursday in Washington County criminal court.

The Times Argus reports Stone pleaded guilty to the charge of gross negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting in December for the February 2017 death of 58-year-old Brian Harris.

Police said the 31-year-old had been high after "huffing a can of compressed air" at the time when he swerved his Jeep across three lanes of traffic onto a sidewalk, hitting Harris, who later died from his injuries.

Harris was ordered to serve 10 to 15 years, all suspended except for eight years. His attorneys, David Williams and Brooks McArthur had sought a lesser sentence.