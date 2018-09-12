Man sentenced to 30 years in prison on rape charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man with a long criminal history of assaulting women has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for rape and kidnapping.

Nathaniel Simmons Jr., of Brockton, was sentenced Tuesday to up to 20 years for rape and up to 10 years for kidnapping for sexually assaulting a woman in February 2017.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that Simmons was arrested after reports of an altercation between him and a woman in a store parking lot.

Police say the 51-year-old Simmons attempted to flee from police but crashed during the chase.

The 29-year-old victim told police she was violently sexually assaulted by Simmons.

District Attorney Thomas Quinn III says he is pleased with the jury's verdict and the court's sentences.

___

