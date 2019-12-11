Man sentenced to 15 years for fatal motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving drunk in a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger.

Forty-year-old Aaron Monroe was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in the April 2018 crash that killed Michele Groves. He initially was charged with second-degree murder in the crash.

The probable cause statement says he swung into the turning lane to pass a car in front of him before running a red light and slamming into another car at an intersection.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Monroe was not licensed to drive a motorcycle and had seven prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Court records show that Monroe has been charged with driving without a license two more times since the crash and was charged with another DWI on Nov. 28.