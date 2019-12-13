Man sentenced to 12 years in hit-and-run that injured teen

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Honduran native has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 14-year-old girl in Mississippi.

David Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to felonious leaving the scene of an accident, news outlets reported.

Hernandez was traveling east on U.S. 90 in December 2018 when he hit Julia Usprich as she tried to cross the highway.

Witnesses said Hernandez never stopped. Later, deputies spotted Hernandez's car and noticed heavy damage to the front and a shattered windshield. Authorities said an investigation found hair and clothing fibers that matched evidence from the hit-and-run.

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said Hernandez told authorities he was in the country without proper documentation and had previously been deported twice. Hernandez had Georgia identification with a fake name.

Usprich suffered life-threatening injuries, including leg and skull fractures, but has since recovered. Authorities said witnesses who assisted the girl until an ambulance came helped her survive.