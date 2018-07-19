Man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at Oregon party

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Fresno, California, man has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in federal prison after firing more than 20 rounds into a crowd at the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 23-year-old Victor Contreras opened fire in March 2016 after another man, Julian Simpson, fatally shot someone in the head. Contreras and Simpson had been asked to leave a party amid escalating disputes between gang members.

One of the shots fired by Contreras struck a man just above the ankle.

Contreras pleaded guilty at a prior hearing to assault and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

His co-defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a 25-year sentence.