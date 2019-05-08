Man sentenced in fatal stabbing of girlfriend's 2-year-old

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who stabbed a 2-year-old girl to death and attacked the child's pregnant mother during a domestic dispute has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Lataz Gray last month pleaded no contest to charges including murder and attempted murder.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the 26-year-old was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Gray stabbed his girlfriend, Maliaya Tademy, at their home in 2016. The woman's daughter was fatally wounded as she tried to protect her mother.

Gray fled the scene but was arrested the next day.