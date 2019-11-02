https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-sentenced-for-using-drone-to-smuggle-drugs-14804365.php
Man sentenced for using drone to smuggle drugs into prison
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for attempting to use a drone to smuggle marijuana into a state prison.
Eric Lee Brown of Lithonia was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of operating an unregistered drone to carry out a drug offense.
Brown was arrested outside Autry State Prison in Pelham in March 2018. Prosecutors say prison guards found Brown inside a vehicle impeding traffic near the prison. They also found the drone and two plastic bags containing 294 grams of marijuana.
The office of U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said in a news release that search warrants uncovered detailed conversations about Brown's plan to use the drone to drop drugs into the prison.
