Man sentenced for role in killing at Buffalo's Anchor Bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for his role in a fatal shooting inside the bar credited with originating Buffalo-style chicken wings.

Gregory Ramos of Buffalo declined to speak at Tuesday's sentencing in state Supreme Court.

The shooting victim's mother told the judge she cannot forgive him.

Authorities say 27-year-old Ramos was the getaway driver following the shooting of kitchen worker Freddie Dizon inside the Anchor Bar while it was packed with customers in May 2016. The gunman, Jorge Suarez, is serving a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Ramos also is awaiting sentencing on unrelated federal drug and gun charges.