Man sentenced for deadly Antioch jewelry store robbery

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2014 robbery in the San Francisco Bay Area that his left his 20-year-old accomplice dead.

The East Bay Times reports Trai Jones was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to robbery and assault charges.

Prosecutors had charged Jones with murder for the death David Carter, who was shot by the owner of the Antioch jewelry store the two attempted to rob. Prosecutors dropped the charge in exchange for the guilty plea.

Authorities say Jones opened fire as the two entered Hardy Nix Jewelers in April 2014. A woman was also shot in the crossfire and survived.

Authorities say a third accomplice was also arrested and convicted. Robert Simmons was sentenced last year to 15 years in prison.

