Man sentenced for assaulting federal officer on reservation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who punched a tribal officer in the face on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation last fall has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney's office says 24-year-old Franklin Long Black Cat, of Pine Ridge, assaulted the officer last October. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in December and later convicted of assault on a federal officer.

Long Black Cat will be on supervised release for three years following his prison term.