Man's body found in truck parked in middle of highway

CLALLAM BAY, Wash. (AP) — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Neah Bay man after his body was found in a truck parked in the middle of a state highway Sunday.

The Peninsula Daily News reports investigators believe Michael McGee consumed a significant amount of alcohol the night before, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King.

The official cause of death remains under investigation.

Corrections officers going to the Clallam Bay Corrections Center early Sunday discovered a 2012 GMC pickup parked in the middle of state Highway 112.

Inside, King says they found 19-year-old Tommy Tyler in the driver's seat and McGee wrapped in a blanket in the back seat.

King says Tyler was passed out and covered in vomit.

Tyler was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence of alcohol.

It wasn't immediately known if Tyler has an attorney.

___

Information from: Peninsula Daily News, http://www.peninsuladailynews.com