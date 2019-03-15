Man pleads not guilty to poaching charges

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A 62-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded not guilty to poaching more than 100 deer over a two-year period.

The Sheridan Press reports that Gregg Lambdin entered not guilty pleas to 11 counts of wanton destruction of trophy or big game animals on Thursday in District Court. Nine of the charges are felonies and two are misdemeanors.

According to court papers, a two-month investigation by the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department discovered 114 big game carcasses on Lambdin's property outside Sheridan.

Lambdin's trial date has not been set.

