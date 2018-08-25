Man pleads no contest to crash that killed 5 last year

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A young man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for a two-car crash that killed five people in southeastern Michigan.

Matthew Carrier was drunk at the time of the May 2017 crash in Livingston County. He told a judge Friday that he doesn't remember what happened.

The victims included Candice Dunn, who was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as probation agent of the year. Her mother also was killed. Two people in Carrier's car died.

Police say Carrier was driving a Subaru Impreza when he failed to obey a stop sign and collided with a Cadillac CTS driven by Dunn's boyfriend.

Carrier pleaded no contest to many other crimes besides second-degree murder. The 23-year-old will be sentenced on Oct. 12.