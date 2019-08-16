https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-pleads-no-contest-in-woman-s-death-in-Dodge-14318962.php
Man pleads no contest in woman's death in Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old Kansas man is awaiting sentencing after pleading no contest in the death of a woman at a Dodge City hotel.
Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman said Boston Boswell pleaded no contest Monday in the death of 27-year-old Shantel Rose Winkler.
The Dodge City Daily Globe reports prosecutors say Boswell went to work at Howell County Feeders on March 3, 2018, and told co-workers he had killed a woman.
Officers found Winkler's body at a Super 8 hotel in Dodge City. She had been shot in the head.
Sentencing has not been scheduled.
