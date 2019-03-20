Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in stabbing death

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged in a 2017 fatal stabbing has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge just after his trial started.

The Day reports that 30-year-old Jerome Hudson pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in exchange for a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison.

The deal comes after prosecutors say key witnesses to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Travon Brown refused to testify.

Brown was found suffering from a stab wound to his chest at a New London home in December 2017. He died at the hospital.

Police say Brown was stabbed in retaliation because he had stabbed Hudson in November 2017. Family members say the men had been friends.

Hudson was originally charged with murder. Sentencing is scheduled for June.

