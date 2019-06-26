Man pleads guilty to posing as woman to get boys' photos

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to posing as a young woman online to get underage boys to send him sexually explicit photos.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 32-year-old Bobby Cassady has been ordered to surrender to federal custody on July 31. He's been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Court records state Cassady had been a mentor and character coach at Danville High School. He was also a family friend of at least one of the juvenile male victims. Investigators found at least 99 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

After his release from prison, authorities say Cassady will be on supervised release for the rest of his life. He's also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

