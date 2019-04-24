Man pleads guilty to killing estranged wife in 2017

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A 40-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his estranged wife to death in 2017, and was sentenced to life in prison.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery says in a news release that George David Dargis Jr. of Mandeville pleaded guilty to all charges in an indictment, including second-degree murder of Julie Marange Dargis.

District Judge Reginald Badeaux gave Dargis 70 years for the other crimes, setting those sentences to run along with the mandatory life sentence.

Dargis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges from a police chase four days before the killing and to burglaries afterward in which he drove his wife's rental car into businesses to rob them.

Asked if he had anything to say, he hung his head and said, "Sorry. Sorry."