Man pleads guilty in killing after hounding man over texts

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in a man's 2014 killing after harassing the victim over text messages and calls.

The Advocate reports 26-year-old Kory Mattox pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in 49-year-old Ricky Moser's death. He agreed to a 10-year prison sentence, with two years suspended.

Prosecutors say Mattox hounded Moser into such a rage over text messages that he couldn't claim self-defense.

The St. Bernard Parish man had been dating Raquel Nicolosi, the daughter of Moser's estranged wife, Tammy Martin. Mattox concealed his identity in a series of texts. He eventually texted a photo of Martin's house. Moser arrived carrying a collapsible baton to the door. Nicolosi opened it and was slashed across the face. Mattox fatally shot Moser.

Nicolosi and Moser have been accused of urging Mattox to pursue the threat campaign.

