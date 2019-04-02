Man pleads guilty in gang-related Omaha slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A June sentencing has been scheduled for a 27-year-old man accused of killing a member of a rival Omaha gang.

Douglas County District Court records say Tontavious Montgomery pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and possession of a firearm. Prosecutors dropped a charge of first-degree murder and a weapons count in return for Montgomery's pleas. His sentencing is set for June 20.

Prosecutors say Montgomery and Alphonso Hall III shot to death 22-year-old Terrance Gunn in May 2016. Hall pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison.

The case against Montgomery was delayed while he spent time at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln. He was found competent for trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday.