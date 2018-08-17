https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-pleads-guilty-in-friend-s-fatal-overdose-13163626.php
Man pleads guilty in friend's fatal overdose
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to providing his friend with a lethal dose of heroin.
The Stamford Advocate reports that 43-year-old Christopher Brokaw, of Stamford, entered his plea Thursday to manslaughter and narcotics sales.
Prosecutors say Brokaw gave heroin to a 34-year-old Greenwich man who was found dead from an overdose in July 2017.
Brokaw issued an apology during his hearing. His attorney said afterward Brokaw was a respected member of the community until the "vicious drug" got a hold of him.
Brokaw faces up to 30 months in prison at sentencing in October.
