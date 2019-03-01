Man pleads guilty in chase that led to Indiana officer death

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A man who authorities say started a southern Indiana police chase that led to an officer's death is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in the case.

Court records say 35-year-old Benjamin Eads of Freedom entered the pleas in mid-February in a Scott County courtroom. The charges include auto theft and resisting law enforcement, which led to a death. His plea agreement says he's expected to get 35 years in prison and a year in jail.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Authorities say Eads fled a traffic stop on Dec. 12 , triggering a police chase during which Charlestown Officer Benton Bertram's vehicle struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the 33-year-old Bertram was a Charlestown officer for nine years.