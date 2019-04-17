Man pleads guilty in boy's 2014 death in Kentucky park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the death of a 12-year-old boy in a Kentucky park more than four years ago.

News outlets report Joseph Cambron's trial was set for later this month.

Cambron was originally charged with murder in the death of Ray Etheridge in Louisville's Cherokee Park on Sept. 30, 2014. He told police he stabbed Etheridge after the boy punched him and took his wallet.

Cambron pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter for 13 years in prison. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Charles Cunningham will sentence Cambron on June 21. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for disposing of the knife.

Attorneys said the plea deal was reached after the judge suppressed Cambron's statement to police.