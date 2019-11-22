Man part of fentanyl trafficking ring gets 13-year sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who was part of a drug trafficking operation that sold fentanyl on the dark web has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Friday that 29-year-old Brett Trageser was sentenced earlier this month to 13 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The Bloomsburg man had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl that was being manufactured by 34-year-old co-conspirator Nathan Anthony Ott.

Ott is currently serving a 17-year sentence at a New Jersey prison for manufacturing fentanyl into pills.

Authorities say Ott and drug runners sold the pills online in the United States and some foreign countries.

Sentences for five other co-conspirators range from nearly two to 10 years.