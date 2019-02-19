Man ordered to trial in death of woman in Shawnee

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 48-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and stuffed her body into a trash can was ordered to stand trial for intentional second-degree murder.

Ronald Lee Kidwell is charged in the July 2018 death of 43-year-old MeShon Cooper, whose body was found at Kidwell's home.

According to testimony, Kidwell told police he killed Cooper in a rage after she threatened to tell people he was HIV positive.

Kidwell is white and Cooper was black. At the time of the killing, the FBI said it was investigating the case as a possible hate crime . An FBI spokeswoman told The Kansas City Star Tuesday that she had no update on the hate crime investigation. There was no testimony about it Tuesday.

Kidwell is jailed on $1 million bond.

