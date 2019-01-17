Man ordered to stand trial in killing of drug informant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Kansas man to stand trial in the killing of a confidential drug informant whose body was found by deer hunters.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Steven Meredith, of Junction City, was bound over for trial Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 48-year-old Carrie Jones.

During the preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that Meredith believed Jones might reveal information about him and others in a 2013 drug-related case. One witness testified that Meredith told her that he and another man drove Jones to a field, forced her to get out of the vehicle and then shot her.

He was arrested almost a year after her body was found in October 2017 in rural Riley County.

Information from: The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury, http://www.themercury.com