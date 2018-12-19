Man ordered to pay restitution to sex trafficking victim

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A man serving time after his conviction on sex trafficking charges has been ordered to pay nearly a half-million dollars in restitution to his 15-year-old victim.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Wednesday that William Maurice Saddler will have to pay $477,618 to the girl who authorities say was prostituted at migrant camps in the Wilson area. Officials said it's the largest amount ever ordered in the Eastern District of North Carolina under a trafficking restitution statute.

According to prosecutors, Saddler and 40-year-old Temeeka Honey forced the teen in 2015 to prostitute at the migrant camps, intimidating her to continue prostituting to support his crack cocaine habit.

Honey and another man were sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the case.