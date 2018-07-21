Man not facing more prison time for flight disturbance

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The lawyer for a man who caused a flight disturbance says his client will likely be returning to South Korea since he is not facing additional prison time.

Pacific Daily News reported Friday that South Korean Dentist Kwon Woo Sung was detained for 57 days for assaulting flight crew aboard a Korean Air flight headed for Guam in 2016.

Court documents say Kwon yelled at staff and dragged a flight attendant through an aisle.

In Guam, Kwon pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members and attendants. He was sentenced twice before, but appealed and won.

Federal Public Defender John Gorman says Kwon was in home detention for over two years in Guam while his case was being resolved.

He says Kwon lost his dental practice during that time.