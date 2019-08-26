Man loses appeal over roommate's death in Lafayette in 2011

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana appeals court has rejected an effort to overturn the murder conviction of a man who pleaded guilty in the 2011 death of his roommate in Lafayette.

Darren Englert says he got bad advice from his lawyer. He claims he pleaded guilty because he was warned that prosecutors would otherwise pursue the death penalty or a no-parole sentence. But the appeals court rejected that argument Monday.

The court says there's no evidence that Englert's attorney made false statements.

Jeremy Gibson was killed after an argument. His body was buried and acid was poured on it. Englert, now 28 years old, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A co-defendant died in 2012 before trial.

Carolann Clear, who was Gibson's girlfriend, is serving a 44-year prison term for her role.