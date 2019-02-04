Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Anchorage home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured in a weekend shooting inside an Anchorage home.

Police responding to a call of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sunday found the shooting victims inside a bathroom of a home on east Sixth Avenue.

Both the dead man and the injured woman were shot in the upper body. Two other adult family members were in the home.

Police say the shooting was isolated and related to domestic violence. Detectives are not looking for suspects.

Police have not released the name of the man killed.